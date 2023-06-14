Telangana: KCR lays foundation stone for 2K bedded block at NIMS

Hyderabad: In view of the expansion of medical care, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the 2000-bedded ‘Dashabdi’ Block at Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Wednesday.

The government accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 1571 crore for the construction of the block, encouraging the state health department to continue its quest for excellence.

Emphasizing top priority to the medical and health sector, KCR said the government has increased the budgetary allocations from Rs 2100 crore to Rs 12365 crore in the last nine years.

“The number of beds has been increased from 17000 to 50,000 in Telangana. This apart, oxygen production plants with a combined capacity of 550 tons were set up,” KCR said.

Laying focus on the need to overcome the stunted growth issue, KCR said that the basic objective behind launching the Nutritional Kit distribution programme was to ensure healthy growth of the babies in the mother’s womb.

The KCR Nutrition Kit Scheme is a welfare initiative launched by the Telangana government to provide nutritional support to pregnant women, who belong to economically weaker sections of society.

Lauding the service delivered by the Gandhi Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, KCR said, “The kind of service the staff delivered during the pandemic has improved the status of Telangana.”

Health minister T Harish Rao said the state government was constructing a health city at Warangal with 2100 beds.

“Likewise, four super speciality hospitals were being constructed at Alwal, Erragadda, LB Nagar and Gachibowli,” Rao said.