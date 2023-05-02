Hyderabad: Harish Rao directs officials to expedite work ahead of NIMS expansion

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Harish Rao, has directed officials to expedite all necessary arrangements for the construction of a new 2,000-bed building as part of the expansion of the Government NIMS Hospital.

The foundation stone for the new building will be laid by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The expansion of NIMS has been initiated by the chief minister to cater to the increasing population needs, along with the construction of 1,000-bed TIMS hospitals on all sides of Hyderabad. It is recommended to complete all necessary departmental approvals for this new building, which will provide OP, IP, and emergency services in all three blocks, and commence the construction process, a press note from the health ministry said.

The Finance and Health minister held a review with senior officials of the Health Department at Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Minister Harish Rao mentioned that the new NIMS structure, built on eight floors, will increase the total number of beds from 1,500 to 3,500. He also stated that once the recently laid foundation stone for the super speciality MCH is completed, 200 more beds will be made available, bringing the total number of beds in NIMS alone to 3,700. This expansion will provide better access to health services to the people.

The NIMS MCH works should be expedited, and apart from this, the minister directed the completion of the 200-bed super specialty MCH being constructed at Gandhi Hospital by the end of this month. If completed, it will be the first super speciality MCH in the country, he said.

The government wants to accelerate the work of the Government Fertility Center and the State Organ Transplant Center is set up in Gandhi Hospital to provide better access to health services for the people, he said.

The minister directed the superintendent to take steps to improve transplant surgeries like those performed at NIMS hospital in Gandhi. Brain-dead declarations should be made, and organs should be given to those in need to give life. Despite the central government not supplying vaccines, the state government has mobilized them and made them available in PHC, Basti Dawakhana, and CHC. He called for their efficient use.

The minister emphasized that ideal directors and superintendents are those who arrive at the hospital before everyone else and leave after everyone else. He suggested that by making rounds in hospitals for two hours every day and visiting all the departments, most of the problems can be solved. He also mentioned that serving the people is a rare opportunity, and he wants to work responsibly, earn their forgiveness, and bring a good name to the government.

Furthermore, the finance and health minister issued an order to conduct the online process (CBT) for the recruitment of 5,204 Staff Nurse posts in various departments of the health department. He said that the recruitment process should be completed transparently and efficiently.

The review meeting was attended by Health Secretary Rizvi, Arogya Sri CEO vishalakshi, DME Ramesh Reddy, DH Srinivasa Rao, TSMSIDC MD Chandrasekhar Reddy, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, CM OSD Gangadhar, NIMS In-charge Director Birappa, Gandhi Superintendent Raja Rao, MNJ Cancer Hospital Director Jayalatha, and other officials.