Hyderabad: KCR to lay foundation for new NIMS block in May

Including 500 emergency beds, the new facility is being constructed with a capacity of 2000 beds.

Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 20th April 2023 9:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the new block of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) soon.

The new state-of-the-art multispecialty block is being built with Rs 1571 crores in 32 acres at Erramanzil Colony. Including 500 emergency beds, the new facility is being constructed with a capacity of 2000 beds. The laying of the foundation stone of the new block will most likely happen in May.

The new facility will house 42 super-speciality departments including heart, kidney, liver, cancer care, emergency and trauma care facilities, and all orthopaedic specialities.

