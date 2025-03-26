Hyderabad: NIMS performs first-ever robotic kidney transplant

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has successfully performed its first-ever robotic kidney transplant on a 33-year-old man suffering from end-stage kidney disease due to the rejection of a previous transplant.

The patient, from Nalgonda, had undergone a living-related kidney transplant in 2017, but chronic rejection led to severe complications. This time, he received a cadaveric kidney from a brain-dead donor, making the procedure more challenging due to prior surgery.

Despite the complexities, the transplant was completed without complications. The newly transplanted kidney began functioning immediately, producing good urine output, indicating a successful graft and smooth recovery.

The Urology and Renal Transplantation wing at NIMS has conducted 41 kidney transplants in the first 2.5 months of 2025, bringing the institute’s total close to 2,000.

Professor Dr. Rahul Devraj, urologist and transplant surgeon, stated that this was the first robotic kidney transplant performed in a government hospital in South India. The surgery was led by Dr. Devraj, along with Senior Professor and HOD Dr. Ram Reddy and Assistant Professor Dr. Dheeraj SSS, supported by a team of urologists, anesthesiologists, and nephrologists.

NIMS Director Dr. Beerappa congratulated the team for successfully performing this advanced procedure.