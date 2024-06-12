Hyderabad: NIMS releases job notifications for various posts

Published: 12th June 2024
Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Hyderabad: Job notifications for various posts are open for the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in seven departments here on Wednesday, June 12.

The departments range from Medical Genetics, Anesthesia, Medical Oncology, Haematology, Pathology and Nephrology.

Name of PostsNumber of Posts
Senior Project Associate1
Project Nurse III1
Project Technical Support – I2
Clinical Research Coordinator3
Data Entry Operator1
Senior Clinical Research Coordinator1
SRC Project liaisonSRC Project Liaison

For more details, click here.

