Hyderabad: NIMS releases job notifications for various posts

Hyderabad: Job notifications for various posts are open for the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in seven departments here on Wednesday, June 12.

The departments range from Medical Genetics, Anesthesia, Medical Oncology, Haematology, Pathology and Nephrology.

Name of Posts Number of Posts Senior Project Associate 1 Project Nurse III 1 Project Technical Support – I 2 Clinical Research Coordinator 3 Data Entry Operator 1 Senior Clinical Research Coordinator 1 SRC Project liaison SRC Project Liaison

