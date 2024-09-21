Hyderabad: Nine held for inciting enmity during Milad un Nabi procession

Hyderabad: Nine people including three juveniles were arrested by the Mangalhat police for allegedly creating enmity between different groups during Mild un Nabi, on Thursday.

The arrested persons are identified as Shaik Omer, 24, of Yakutpura; Adnan Baig, 20, of Talabkatta; Mohammed Fayaz, 20; Mir Abrar Ali Khan, 20, both from Amannagar; Mohd Osman, 18 of Gowlipura; Mohammed Abdul Razaq, 18, of Chaderghat, and three juveniles. Four others are absconding.

The Mangalhat police identified a total of 10 persons who came in a procession from Ghode ki Khabar to Jummerat Bazaar and allegedly created a nuisance.

The police had booked a case under, 126 (2) (Wrongful Restraint) 115 (2), (voluntarily to cause hurt), 118 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 191 (2) (rioting), 191 (3) (rioting with deadly weapon) r/ 190 (unlawful assembly) BNS and 61 (2) (Punishment for attempting to consent offences) BNS Act.

In a related development, the Shahinayathgunj police arrested four persons for allegedly spreading misinformation and creating animosity between different religions during Milad-un-Nabi.

The arrested are Naresh Vyas (43), working as a cameraman with a YouTube channel – 9 Bharat Samachar, Shaik Shaukath Ahmed (39), chairman of 5in News; Mahesh Kumar (51), chairman 9 Bharat Samachar and Sandeep Bohra (55), a businessman from Baghlingampally.

According to the police, the four persons had circulated two different videos related to some skirmish at Mangalhat.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s statements regarding Milad un Nabi and the police response to a generator fire near Charminar were allegedly exaggerated on social media. “The four individuals shared these videos with the intent to incite enmity and hatred between different religious groups,” said DCP (South West) Chandra Mohan.

The police appealed to the people not to share false news which causes disturbances to peace and tranquillity.