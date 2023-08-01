Hyderabad: Nizam College notifies for certificate, diploma programme admissions

The last date for submission of the application form is August 21.

Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Nizam College (Autonomous), which is a constituent college of Osmania University in the city has announced admissions to the certificate (six months) and diploma (1 year) programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

In a notification released, the diploma programmes offered by the college include Development Management Studies and Development Research Methodologies, Criminology and Correctional Administration, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Web Designing and Development, Financial Management, Data Analytics, and Electronics.

The certificate programmes offered are Human Relations, Personality Development, and Computer Fundamentals.

Those who completed undergraduate and postgraduate courses are eligible to apply. The last date for submission of the application form is August 21.

Students interested can contact on 9849292348, 9182558542 for further information.

