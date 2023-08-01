Govt accused of negligence in issuing medical reimbursements

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana government’s claims of economic stability, a concerning issue has emerged regarding the issuance of medical reimbursements for government employees and pensioners.

The delays in reimbursing medical expenses are causing financial difficulties and anxiety for those in need. Despite the government’s emphasis on the health department and considerable allocation of funds for medical care in government hospitals, the delay in releasing medical reimbursements is putting the employees and pensioners in a tough spot. The authorities must address this matter promptly and prioritize the welfare of employees, especially in the area of medical reimbursements.

Mohammed Imran, 65, a retired employee shared his plight, stating that he has been waiting for his medical reimbursement for the past five years. Despite visiting government offices multiple times, there has been no tangible progress in his case. Officials continue to assure him that the funds will be released after the finance department’s approval, but the delay persists, causing him significant hardships.

Government employees have been experiencing extended waiting periods of several months, while retired employees have to endure even more prolonged waits, stretching into years, for the release of their reimbursement funds. This protracted delay in receiving the funds is causing great frustration and financial hardship for those affected. They are forced to expend valuable time and resources in their efforts to secure their rightful reimbursements. Despite numerous visits to government offices, individuals are being repeatedly assured that their files have been forwarded to the finance department for approval. However, the funds have yet to be released, leaving the employees and pensioners in a state of uncertainty and distress.

The situation demands immediate attention from the government to address the issue of medical reimbursements. It is essential to expedite the process and ensure that employees and pensioners receive their rightful reimbursements in a timely manner.