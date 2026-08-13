Hyderabad: Nizam College students protest over hostel accommodation

Hyderabad: Several students of Nizam College in Hyderabad protested on Thursday, August 13, seeking hostel accommodation as the new academic session has begun.

Students gathered in the lobby, raising slogans such as “What kind of rule is this? It is a rule of thieves and looters” and “We want justice.” Videos shared on social media showed students gathered outside the principal’s chamber, trying to enter. Police officials stopped them from entering the chamber and appealed for calm.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Anji Reddy, a first-year B.Com student at the college, said, “There are about 1,000 students seeking hostel accommodation. However, the college management hasn’t made arrangements for us despite the commencement of the new academic year.”

Several students of Nizam College in Hyderabad protested on Thursday, August 13, seeking hostel accommodation as the new academic session has begun. pic.twitter.com/vh5TjRHFpW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 13, 2026

He explained that both day scholars and residential students are eligible for hostel accommodation. However, there has been no response from the college management on when the hostels will be ready for students to move in.

When contacted for comment on the situation, the principal did not respond.

Hostel accommodation a long-standing issue

Hostel accommodation has been a long-standing issue at Nizam College, with students protesting over delays in reopening the facilities last year as well.

On July 19, 2025, undergraduate students staged a protest outside the college in Basheerbagh, alleging that the management had delayed reopening the hostels by around three weeks. Students said they were being forced to share accommodation with postgraduate students.

Also Read Angry Nizam College students protest over hostel accommodation in Basheerbagh

At the time, students said the academic year had begun on July 2 and that the principal had initially told them that the hostels would reopen on July 6. However, the facilities remained closed due to repair work.

The principal had later assured students that the girls’ hostel would reopen on July 20 and the boys’ hostel on July 22. Students had said the washrooms were among the facilities undergoing repairs.

According to students, around 250 girls and 300 boys had been allocated accommodation meant for undergraduate students. Many students had come from different districts of Telangana to study in Hyderabad and said they had already paid their academic and mess fees but were still without hostel accommodation.