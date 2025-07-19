Angry Nizam College students protest over hostel accommodation in Basheerbagh

Hyderabad: Undergraduate students of Nizam College staged a protest outside its premises in Basheerbagh on Saturday, July 19, alleging the management’s inconsistent delay in opening hostel accommodations.

The students claim they are forced to share accommodation with postgraduate students. “The new academic year began on July 2. The principal told us that the hostels would reopen on July 6. But there has been no progress so far,” Deepika*, a second-year student, told Siasat.com.

Surekha*, a second-year BSc student, said, “When we approached the principal, he said repair works are underway at the hostel. This is a long-standing issue, and we are facing problems adjusting to PG students.”

“The washrooms at the hostels are under repair and the principal has assured us that the girls’ hostel will reopen on July 20 and the boys’ hostel will reopen on July 22,” said Jayanth*, a final year BA student.

According to students, approximately 250 girls and 300 boys have been allocated hostels meant for undergraduate students.

Due to the protest in Basheerbagh, traffic was heavily disrupted.

Students of Nizam College protest demanding hostels to be opened.



Many students come from various districts in Telangana to study in Hyderabad for a better future. “We paid the academic and mess fee and are still not given hostel accommodation. This does not feel good,” A protesting student told Siasat.com.

As traffic swelled, police personnel rushed to the spot and calmed the frustrated students who later dispersed.

(Names of all the students mentioned in the article have been changed to protect their identity.)