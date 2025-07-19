Minister Ponnam urges vigilance amid heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing heavy rains in Hyderabad, minister Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to residents in low-lying areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Speaking at the Husnabad MLA camp office in Siddipet district, the minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 25 beneficiaries.

Addressing the media on the occasion, minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that the distribution of welfare cheques under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes is being expedited without delay.

He assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure the timely delivery of these benefits.

The minister also informed that chief minister A Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the situation in Hyderabad as the city continues to experience intense rainfall.

He urged citizens to immediately alert officials in case of any difficulties, particularly in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Officials from various departments—including the GHMC commissioner, district collector, HMWSSB commissioner, police commissioner, and Water Works Department have already been put on high alert, the minister added.

GHMC issues advisory

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory for rain in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It was issued as the city is expected to receive moderate showers. Based on real-time weather forecasts, GHMC anticipates thunderstorms likely after 2:30 pm.

Rains expected in 11 areas in Hyderabad

The following localities in Hyderabad may experience significant rainfall:

Beeramguda RC Puram Miyapur Serlingampally Chandrayangutta Bandlaguda Balapur Hayathnagar Ghatkesar Shamshabad Rajendranagar

GHMC’s public advisory

To ensure safety during the rains, GHMC has advised Hyderabad residents to avoid non-essential travel, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas.

It is also advised to stay cautious near construction sites, open drains, and manholes. Refrain from parking vehicles under trees or weak structures, it added.

For emergencies, the advisory advised people to keep important supplies and contact numbers handy.

Preparedness measures by GHMC

Monsoon Emergency Teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) units have been deployed across Hyderabad.

Field staff are actively monitoring flood-prone zones and clearing drains to prevent waterlogging.

Residents can report rain-related issues through the HYDRAA Control Room by dialling 040-29555500 or 9000113667, or through the ICCC Control Room at 8712674000.

With rains expected to continue, Hyderabad residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines.



