GHMC issues advisory for rains in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory for rains in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It was issued as city is expected to receive moderate showers. Based on real-time weather forecasts, GHMC anticipates thunderstorms likely after 2:30 pm.

Rains expected in 11 areas in Hyderabad

The following localities in Hyderabad may experience significant rainfall:

Beeramguda RC Puram Miyapur Serlingampally Chandrayangutta Bandlaguda Balapur Hayathnagar Ghatkesar Shamshabad Rajendranagar

GHMC’s public advisory

To ensure safety during the rains, GHMC has advised Hyderabad residents to avoid non-essential travel, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas.

It is also advised to stay cautious near construction sites, open drains, and manholes. Refrain from parking vehicles under trees or weak structures, it added.

For emergencies, the advisory advised people to keep important supplies and contact numbers handy.

Preparedness measures by GHMC

Monsoon Emergency Teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) units have been deployed across Hyderabad.

Field staff are actively monitoring flood-prone zones and clearing drains to prevent waterlogging.

Residents can report rain-related issues through the HYDRAA Control Room by dialing 040-29555500 or 9000113667, or through the ICCC Control Room at 8712674000.

With rains expected to continue, Hyderabad residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines.