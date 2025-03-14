Hyderabad: Nizam era roadroller discovered in Osmania University

Hyderabad: In an astonishing find, an old Thomas Green & Son, Ltd., road roller was found lying in the Osmania University (OU) campus on Friday, March 13. The discovery was posted on X by Jacob Ross, who works in the Telangana chief minister’s office.

However, it is not sure whether the Thomas Green & Son, Ltd. roadroller was purchased and used by the British alone or by the Nizams’ government for development works in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad (1724-1948).

“Thomas Green & Son, Ltd., renowned engineers from the Smithfield Foundry in #Leeds, United Kingdom, manufactured a historic road roller, which was discovered amidst the debris of @Osmania1917 University. This ancient piece, possibly acquired by the Nizam of Hyderabad(?) stands as a testament to engineering excellence from a bygone era which was used in laying roads,” wrote Jacob Ross on X.

The roadroller found in Osmania University is similar to the Thomas Green steam roller 1978 model from 1921. It is possible that the machine found in the Osmania University campus is about a century old. Thomas Green & Son Ltd was founded in 1853 in Leeds (UK) by Thomas Green.

The company was a manufacturer of different types of horticulture machines, including lawnmowers, and also steam rollers.

Thomas Green & Son, Ltd went on to manufacture many other things and saw itself manufacturing items during World War 1 and 2 as well. According to a website with information of its history, it shut down in 1975. It is to be seen if the Osmania University administration saves the machine or hands it over to the Telangana Heritage Department.

When asked if the Osmania University administration is aware of the heritage roadroller lying in the campus, Jacob Ross said that he spoke to the vice-chancellor about the Thomas Green & Son, Ltd. machine. “I was just walking by the campus and I found it,” he told Siasat.com.

However, this is not the only old roadroller lying around in Hyderabad. A similar but more rudimentary Nizam-era roadroller is also in the British Residency premises.

The structure was built by the British East India Company after the EIC signed the Treaty of Subsidiary Alliance in 1798 with the second Nizam of Hyderabad, Nizam Ali, and formally settled in Hyderabad.