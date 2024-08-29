Hyderabad: Nizamia Tibbi students protest over non-payment of stipends

Hyderabad: Post-graduate students of the Nizamia Tibbi hospital have gone on a strike demanding stipends which are due for seven months. The outpatient department has been suspended due to the strike.

Secretary Dr Mohammed Junaid of the Unani students Association at the Nizamia Tibbi Hospital said, “The stipends have been due for the past seven months. Earlier it used to be credited every 3 months however this time, but the gap has been too long. The stipends used to be on par with Allopathy. In 2016 it 23,000 per month and it has remained the same since then.”

In January this year, the Telangana high court directed the authorities to pay stipends within three months.

Despite the order, students said the stipends are not being paid. Now, the at the Nizamia Tibbi Hospital union has filed a contempt of case in the Supreme Court which has been listed for November.

The union had given a representation to Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha earlier in July and the Telangana Health secretary regarding the payment of stipends. Since there was no response from the government the PG students went on a strike.

The secretary further said, “The issue has been raised with the Principal who sought a week’s time for resolving the issue.” The students said they would wait for week and if it is not resolved they will go on

an indefinite strike.