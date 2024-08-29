Telangana govt formed HYDRA to target Hindu properties: BJP Nirmal MLA

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy stirred a controversy on Thursday when he stated that the Telangana government formed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) to “target” only Hindu properties.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in assembly had said Akbaruddin will be made deputy chief minister if he joins Congress. It appears, he is in fact the deputy chief minister of Telangana because the government did not dare to raze down the illegally built college at Salkam Cheruvu. Should we understand the statement of CM Revanth Reddy as official,” he asked.

The BJP MLA was referring to the Fathima Owaisi college, which BJP leaders from Telangana claim has been built on the Selkam cheruvu full tank level (FTL). Over the last few days, AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi-run Fathima Owaisi college has also come under HYDRA’s scanner, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also demanding the Congress-run Telangana government to look into encroachments by the AIMIM.

This has left the AIMIM miffed and wondering as to why Revanth Reddy is taking a ‘political risk’ with HYDRA in spite of being on fairly good terms with the AIMIM.

Maheshwar Reddy said the government did not bother to take up demolition of properties that have come upon lakes in the Old City of Hyderabad. “The government does not have guts to demolish the properties in the Old City and only targets Hindu properties in the city and outskirts in the guise of encroachments,” said the BJP Nirmal.

Ever since its creation in July, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has gone on to demolish illegal encroachments built on lake beds. So far, over 40 acres of land has been reclaimed by the state government, which includes the N Convention centre land owned by the actor Nagarjuna, and other properties belonging to different political leaders.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi criticized those advocating for the demolition of the institutions he established. While it is unsure as to whether there is an encroachment of illegal land by Owaisi, HYDRA in August reclaimed 12 acres of the lake Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Rajendranagar.

The illegal structures demolished in the lake’s full tank level had belonged to AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig. The illegal structures included two ground-plus-5-floor buildings, 40 compound walls, and one building with ground-plus-2 floors. However, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA), headed by IPS officer AV Ranganath, has so far not said anything about properties owned by Akbaruddin Owaisi.