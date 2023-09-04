Hyderabad: ‘No Fare No Air’ campaign by cabbies against low fares to airport

As part of their campaign, members of the TGPWU have decided to boycott cab rides if fares to the airport are less than Rs. 1000 to 1200.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha|   Updated: 4th September 2023 4:32 pm IST
The 'No Fare No Air' campaign notice launched by the TPGWU. Source: TGPWU.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), which represents scores of cab drivers in the state has announced a ‘No Fare No Air’ campaign, on September 4, Monday, against ‘low fares’ being paid on trips to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

As part of their campaign, members of the TGPWU have decided to boycott cab rides if fares to the airport are less than Rs. 1000 to 1200 and also to make airport passengers wait if cab aggregator apps like Ola and Uber show fares less than Rs. 400 to 500.

Shaik Salauddin, the founder of TGPWU, said that the reason for the campaign is to make companies like Ola and Uber “understand the cost involved in running the cab service to the airport.”

MS Education Academy

“The cost of driving to and fro, to the city from the Airport is about 300 to 600 rupees. This fare does not even cover the fuel expenses and over it, we have to pay a 30 percent commission to Ola and Uber. A driver is left with nothing at the end of the day. To get a ride, back to the city after dropping off a customer, we have to wait for more 4 to 5 hours,” he said.

Screenshot of a cab trip from the RGIA to Secunderabad. Source: TGPWU

Salauddin stated that 2500 drivers are taking part in the protest and over 5000 drivers are standing in support of the cause.

Apologising for the inconvenience to passengers, the TGPWU founder said that this protest “is for the survival of drivers,” adding that the drivers “want the customers to also understand their pain.

Tags
Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha|   Updated: 4th September 2023 4:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha

P N Sree Harsha

Back to top button