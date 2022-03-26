Hyderabad: No more cool AC rides in Ola/Uber cabs this summer, says workers union

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Saturday declared that a ‘NO AC’ campaign will happen in Hyderabad in order to inform and educate not only the drivers but also the customers to the problems of the Ola and Uber drivers, especially regarding the increasing fuel prices.

“Aggregator companies are not ready to hear the concerns of the drivers and solve the issue. The diesel price today in Hyderabad (Telangana) is Rs. 98.10 per Litre. The transport department needs to step in. Currently, per km it’s less than Rs12-Rs13, the drivers want at least Rs24-Rs25 per km to switch on the AC. We also understand the problems the customer will face in this hot weather if ACs are switched off. The government and aggregator must sit together and solve this issue. The government must realize there are law and order issues involved here, putting the onus on the government and aggregator. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” said Shaik Salauddin, Founder and state president of the TGPWU in a press note.

He also said that drivers that don’t belong to the organisation have also come forward to join the campaign. “We have urged the taxi and cab drivers to join the agitation without being afraid. Drivers should not get into any fight with the riders for higher fares but should try to make them understand why it is not possible for you to run AC with everyday increasing fuel prices and then paying high commission rates of Ola and Uber and then to earn enough to feed their families,” he remarked.