Hyderabad: No respite from scorching heat as temperature set to rise

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad will continue to experience heatwave condition on Wednesday as the temperature is set to rise in the city.

On Tuesday, the temperature in the city has crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the first time in April. Earlier it breached the mark in March.

Adilabad and Jagtial districts recorded a maximum temperature of above 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Nizamabad’s Lakmapoor has also witnessed a maximum temperature of above 44 degrees celsius.

Temperature in Hyderabad on April 20

As per the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area on April 20 is likely to climb to 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to be in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Telangana on April 20 is likely to climb to 43 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the state is expected to be in the range of 25-28 degrees Celsius.

Severe heatwave across Delhi

Delhi is also witnessing a severe heatwave. Eight out of 12 stations in the national capital recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, highest for April in the last 11 years between 2012 and 2022

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday but the mercury may not climb down as much.