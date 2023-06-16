Hyderabad: NTPC, OGH join hands to procure medical equipment

Hyderabad: Under corporate social responsibility (CSR), to support the procurement of medical equipment, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Hospital Development Society, Osmania General Hospital.

The medical equipment procurement process essentially encompasses the steps that go into how a hospital (or another medical organization) gets the equipment that it needs.

In general, procurement looks to improve processes while also cutting down on costs and building relationships with partners.

As per the pact signed by the hospital and the thermal firm, the initial installation and commissioning of the project will be six months while the annual monitoring of the project, including the equipment will be for one year.

The objective behind the project is to provide preventive, curative and behavioural levels of treatment and facilitate referral services to the needy and also provide specialized treatment at tertiary healthcare institutions.

Hospital officials have approached NTPC to serve poor and needy patients and will use specialized medical equipment for the Urology department (specialised in kidney transplantation surgery).

NTPC has taken up community development initiatives in the areas of primary education, community health, drinking water, sanitation, women empowerment, skill development, and community infrastructure, with a focus on health and nutrition.