Mission Save Constitution and Waqf – Mahmood Pracha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eminent lawyer Mahmood Paracha, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, has initiated the “Mission Save Constitution and Wakf Properties” in the state of Telangana. This campaign has garnered support not only from people within Telangana but also from various parts of the country and even abroad. The primary concern driving this movement is the safeguarding of wakf properties. Mahmood Paracha, along with a large number of supporters, is determined to fight legally and on the ground until their goal is achieved.

To strengthen and advance this movement, Mahmood Paracha has embarked on a two-day visit to Hyderabad. During a press conference, the President of the Muslim United Federation stated that on Friday, June 16, Paracha would personally visit several wakf properties within the city that have either been illegally occupied or are under threat of occupation. Additionally, he intends to address the issue of neglected mosques located in the heart of the city due to the negligence of the Waqf Board. Friday prayers will be held at the historic Makkah Masjid, followed by meetings with city dignitaries and representatives from the media. At 3 p.m., a press conference is scheduled to take place at the Somajiguda Press Club. Later, at 4 p.m., Mahmood Paracha will visit various locations across the city.

On Saturday, June 17, at 7 a.m., Mahmood Paracha will inspect wakf properties that have been occupied on the outskirts of the city. Legal proceedings will be initiated against those responsible for the illegal occupation. In the evening, at 5 p.m., he will address a public meeting at Media Plus Gunfoundry in Abids, Hyderabad.

The “Mission Save Constitution and Wakf Properties” led by Mahmood Paracha aims to protect and preserve the wakf properties. It has attracted considerable support from individuals representing diverse communities within Telangana and beyond. The efforts of this mission seek to uphold the principles of the Constitution and ensure the preservation of valuable wakf properties for future generations.