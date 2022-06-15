Hyderabad: NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park to be renovated soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is preparing to revamp NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park in Hyderabad to give them an attractive appearance.

The two parks are popular hangout spots. They are near to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial and the new Secretariat building.

The design planning process would include landscape components such as lawns, flower beds, trees, plants, and bushes, as well as hard surfaces such as pavement, paths, trails, existing structures, light poles for outdoor illumination, entrance gates, and parking.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in charge of implementing the new refurbishment project, has opted to create an integrated master plan for Lumbini Park and NTR Gardens. Given the increase in visitor visitation in the region over the last five years, it will recruit landscape architects to prepare the master plan.

In these two locations, some of the existing themes would be replaced with new ones. These two locations were built more than two decades ago, and no changes have been considered to make them more appealing since then.

At least three to four draught integrated landscape designs, including 3D views and illustrative sketches, would be required for the consultants. HMDA will choose one of these for further investigation.