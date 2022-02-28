Hyderabad: Numaish may continue during Ramzan

Hyderabad: Numaish in Hyderabad that began recently is likely to continue during Ramzan. The final decision will be taken by the exhibition society.

TOI quoted the secretary of the society saying that the extension will help both traders and visitors as dry fruits, perfumes and dresses will be available at one place.

While Ramzan in Hyderabad will begin in the first week of April, possibilities are being explored to continue the exhibition till April third week.

40K people visited Numaish in Hyderabad

So far, forty thousand people have visited the Numaish in Hyderabad that began on February 25, 2022.

At the exhibition, around 50 percent of the 1400 stalls began operation and others are expected to be open in two days as many traders are arranging the materials.

The exhibition society has not changed the cost of the numaish ticket. It is Rs. 30 per person. However, the entry of children below five years of age is free.

Numaish was suspended due to COVID cases

Last month, authorities were forced to suspend Numaish due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. It was reopened on Friday as the state started witnessing a dip in cases.

On Sunday, Telangana added 151 COVID-19 cases afresh taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 7,88,775.

On Saturday, the state saw 241 new infections.

The toll remained 4,111 as no fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported yesterday.

Ramzan in India

Ramzan in India is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2, 2022. However, the exact date is subjected to the sighting of the crescent.

During the last two years, tight COVID-19 restrictions were placed during Ramzan. In the present year, the authorities may relax some of the restrictions due to a significant drop in COVID cases.