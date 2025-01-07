Hyderabad’s numaish to host Ladies’ Day today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s numaish by All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society is going to host Ladies’ Day today.

During Ladies’ Day, men and boys above ten years of age will not be allowed inside the exhibition.

History of Ladies’ Day at Hyderabad’s numaish

In 1940, the day was started by the last Nizam of Erstwhile Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Earlier, every Tuesday used to be Ladies’ Day at numaish. However, seeing the drop in the number of visitors during the day, it was decided to dedicate only a single day during the entire annual exhibition.

Though only ladies and children are allowed today, the timing of the numaish in Hyderabad will remain the same.

Stalls at the exhibition

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls of crockery, readymade garments, shawls, handicrafts, beddings, upholstery, etc., have been allocated for the numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society will implement robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

Apart from Ladies’ Day, Hyderabad’s numaish is going to host a ‘Children’s Special Day’ on January 31.