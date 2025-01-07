Hyderabad likely to witness severe cold waves for 2 days; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana. A weather enthusiast has also forecasted severe cold waves for two days.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, and Sangareddy for the next four days.

Cold waves in Hyderabad

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, northern districts of Telangana will witness severe cold waves during January 8 to 11 as the temperature is expected to drop to 5 degrees.

Also Read Brace for winter chill as IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature drop

As per him, Hyderabad will also witness severe cold waves during January 9-10, with the temperature expected to drop up to 7-9 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather is expected to persist at least till Sankranti.

Hope you all enjoyed the consistent chill so far last 7days



Now get ready for POWERFUL COLDWAVE



North TG will see strong coldwave during Jan 8-11 with temp dropping upto 5°C, other parts of TG including HYD will see strong coldwave during Jan 9-10 with temp dropping upto 7-9°C… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 7, 2025

IMD Hyderabad forecasts for city

As per the weather department, the city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.

Moreover, misty or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours.

In view of the expected cold wave prediction by the weather enthusiast and IMD Hyderabad’s forecasts, residents are advised to stay alert.