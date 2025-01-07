Hyderabad likely to witness severe cold waves for 2 days; IMD issues yellow alert

Temperature in Hyderabad is expected to drop up to 7-9 degrees Celsius.

An early morning view from Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter/@rj_4_all)

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana. A weather enthusiast has also forecasted severe cold waves for two days.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, and Sangareddy for the next four days.

Cold waves in Hyderabad

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, northern districts of Telangana will witness severe cold waves during January 8 to 11 as the temperature is expected to drop to 5 degrees.

As per him, Hyderabad will also witness severe cold waves during January 9-10, with the temperature expected to drop up to 7-9 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather is expected to persist at least till Sankranti.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts for city

As per the weather department, the city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11.

Moreover, misty or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours.

In view of the expected cold wave prediction by the weather enthusiast and IMD Hyderabad’s forecasts, residents are advised to stay alert.

