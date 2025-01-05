Brace for winter chill as IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperature drop

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana once again need to brace for the winter chill as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a significant drop in temperatures.

In most districts of Telangana, the minimum temperatures are expected to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Mercury to drop to five degrees celsius

As per IMD Hyderabad, the temperature in the city may drop to as low as 5 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be recorded in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, and Nirmal today.

Apart from these districts, the winter chill is expected in many other districts where temperatures are likely to drop to 11 degrees Celsius.

However, as per IMD Hyderabad, southern and eastern districts, viz., Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba, are not likely to witness winter chill.

As per the weather department, Hyderabad too will witness winter chill ahead as temperatures are likely to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius till January 8.

Yesterday, the lowest temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius in the city was recorded at the University of Hyderabad.

Other areas like Bahadurpura, Shaikpet, Musheerabad, Maredpally, Golkonda, Asifnagar, and Bandlaguda recorded temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

Apart from the dip in temperature, IMD Hyderabad forecasts that the city will see a partly cloudy sky till January 8.

Additionally, misty or hazy conditions are expected during the morning hours in all six zones of the city – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

In view of the forecasts, residents of Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, need to take precautionary measures in the coming days.