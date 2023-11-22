Exhibition society gears up for Numaish in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited to register for setting up stalls at the 83rd annual exhibition, Numaish 2024, at the Exhibition Grounds in the city.

All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) society has notified that Numaish will kick off on January 1, 2024, and will stay open to the public until February 15, 2024.

People interested in setting up a stall at Hyderabad’s Numaish can visit the website to fill in the application form. It is important to note that stall registration and rent charges vary based on the size and location of the stalls.

The exhibition society charges Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 for stalls, with premium rates for prime locations.

Numaish mobile app

During Hyderabad’s Numaish 2023, a mobile app was rolled out for exhibition visitors with four language options for its users including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English.

Citizens may download Numaish from Apple and Android app stores to explore and shop, access fun zones, and remain updated on various events.

In addition to facilitating navigation for the visitors, the app will also help track the missing kids at the children’s booth.

History of Numaish in Hyderabad

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, began in 1938 as an event to promote locally produced goods. It was an idea by a group of graduates from Osmania University.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

After seeing the response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.

Beginning with just 50 stalls, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.