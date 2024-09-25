Hyderabad: OGH reports 398 dengue cases since January

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has reported 398 dengue cases between January and September 24, 2024. An OGH official, speaking to Siasat.com, confirmed that dengue topped the list of vector-borne diseases in the last nine months, followed by 73 cases of chikungunya. Notably, no malaria cases have been recorded at the hospital this year.

“This data has been officially submitted to the Telangana government,” the official added. However, OGH officials declined to provide specific monthly data as the state struggles to combat monsoon diseases.

Telangana’s dengue surge

As of August 31, Telangana has recorded a total of 6,405 dengue cases, according to the state’s Director of Public Health (DPH). Over 1.11 lakh tests were conducted, revealing a positivity rate of 5.7 percent.

A significant spike was observed in late August, with 1,757 new cases reported in the last 10 days of the month alone, contributing to 27.4 percent of the state’s total dengue cases.

Data from the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW) shows that the highest-risk districts for dengue are Hyderabad, Suryapet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Khammam, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Jagtial, Sangareddy, and Warangal.

Chikungunya, Malaria cases in Telangana

Chikungunya cases also surged, with 72 new cases reported between August 21 and August 31, bringing the total to 178. The positivity rate for chikungunya stands at 5 percent, based on the 3,614 samples tested.

Although malaria cases remain low, there was a slight increase last month with 12 new cases. Out of 23.06 lakh tests conducted, the positivity rate for malaria is only 0.008 percent.

Health department’s response and GHMC’s measures

To combat the spread of fever-related illnesses, the Telangana health department has undertaken extensive fever surveys. By August 31, officials had visited 1.72 crore households, screened 5.29 crore individuals, and identified 3.05 lakh fever cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is actively working to curb the spread of insect-borne diseases. GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata announced that the corporation, in coordination with district medical and health officers from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal, has intensified efforts to control dengue, malaria, and chickenpox outbreaks.

“We ensure dengue tests are conducted at every PHC, Basti Dawakhana, and government hospital, with results provided within 24 hours. Special attention and treatment are given to identified cases,” said Commissioner Kata.

The GHMC has launched several preventive measures, across all schools, colleges and hostels of the city. Anti-larvae operations, fogging and spraying of pyrethrum chemicals are being conducted alongside awareness programs for the prevention of the disease.

Commissioner Kata emphasized that the extensive training of volunteers and awareness campaigns have contributed to a reduction in dengue cases. With ongoing monitoring and preventive measures, authorities are working to contain the spread of these diseases as the season progresses.

“It can be said that the cases of dengue have reduced due to the training of volunteers and widespread campaigning in the colonies,” said the GHMC commissioner.