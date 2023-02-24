Hyderabad: Olectra-Reliance to ply buses that emit only water

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) in a technical partnership with Reliance introduced new hydrogen-powered buses for public transportation on Thursday.

In the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of this hydrogen-powered vehicle that emits only water.

The city-based company, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), Olectra also announced that they will soon begin trial runs of these buses in Hyderabad.

Features

These carbon-free buses can run up to 400 km on a single trip and can be re-fueled in just 15 minutes, says the company.

The buses have been equipped with type-4 hydrogen cylinders which can withstand temperatures between -20 and +85 degrees Celsius.

The new 12-metre low floor comes with a customisable seating capacity between 32 to 49 seats in addition to the driver’s seat.

Hydrogen fuel used in them is a clean and carbon-free alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered public transportation.

This initiative will also help the Indian government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions.