Hyderabad is in for a thrilling surprise as the internationally popular ‘Olympian Circus’ makes its grand debut in the city today, April 18, coinciding with World Circus Day. With bigger acts, higher thrills, and next-level production, this spectacular show is already creating buzz as one of the most exciting events of the season.

Bringing together global performers, the circus promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

The Olympian Circus is running from 18 April 2026 to 3 May 2026 at HMT Grounds, near GHMC Office, Chintal. Shows are scheduled at 4 PM and 7 PM on weekdays, while weekends include an additional 1 PM show. Tickets start from Rs.150 onwards and are available on BookMyShow as well as at the venue. Families will be happy to know that children up to 3 years can enter for free, making it an easy and affordable outing.

Daring Acts That Will Leave You Breathless

Every act in the Olympian Circus is designed to raise your heartbeat. The Globe of Death is a roaring spectacle where fearless riders speed inside a steel cage, crossing paths in seconds and defying danger with perfect timing. Right after, the Wheel of Death takes the thrill to another level, as performers run, leap, and balance on rotating wheels high above the ground one wrong move, and it could all go wrong.

Then comes the jaw-dropping world-record hair hanging act, where an artist lifts their entire body using just their hair, spinning mid-air in a performance that feels almost unreal. The unicycle act adds a different kind of suspense, as performers glide and balance with stunning precision, while the basketball acrobatics act turns sport into a high-energy aerial performance filled with flips, dunks, and cheers.

Lights, Magic And A Global Stage

The show is not just about stunts, it is a visual spectacle. With dazzling laser lights, dramatic sound, and stunning visual effects, every moment feels larger than life. A special highlight is the hologram animal show, where lifelike lions and elephants appear through advanced technology, creating a magical and completely cruelty-free experience. International artists bring global flair, making the performance feel truly world-class.

Laughter, Colour And Circus Magic

No circus is complete without laughter, and the Olympian Circus delivers it in style. Cheerful clowns take over the stage with their playful mischief, funny acts, and spontaneous comedy that keeps both children and adults smiling.

Dancers, entertainers, and surprise acts fill the arena with colour, music, and joy, ensuring there is never a dull moment.

From heart-stopping danger to light-hearted fun, every second of the show is packed with energy and excitement. As the lights fade and the applause rises, one thing is certain Hyderabad has found its newest must-visit attraction.