Hyderabad: One injured in explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad



Hyderabad: One person was injured in an explosion at Bholakpur, Musheerabad due to a chemical box that was stored in a scarp godown. The incident also created panic at a school located in the same area.

Mohammed Siraj, a native of Uttar Pradesh who runs a scrap godown in the Bholakpur area sustained critical injuries when he tried to open a chemical box. The locals heard a loud blast in the area.

After the incident, fire gripped the godown and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

However, the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The forensic CLUES team was also pressed into service.

“The blast took place when the proprietor of the scrap godown was trying to open the box in which chemical was stored. We are investigating the matter,” said Musheerabad police Inspector, E Jahangeer Yadav.