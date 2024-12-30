Hyderabad: 1 killed, several injured after concrete mixer truck runs amok

Hyderabad: A person was killed and several others were injured after a concrete mixer met with an accident in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad on Monday, December 30.

The accident occurred at Musheerabad X roads at 3 am under Chilkalguda police station limits. The accused was identified as Mohammed Yousuf, who rammed the concrete mixer into a DCM and a police vehicle after losing control. The DCM driver died in the collision.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chilkalguda police said, “The accident occurred at 3 am and the driver was taken into custody. A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).” Section 106 of the BNS pertains to causing death due to negligence.



