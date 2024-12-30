Hyderabad: 1 killed, several injured after concrete mixer truck runs amok

The accused was identified as Mohammed Yousuf, who rammed into a DCM and a police vehicle after losing control. The DCM driver died after the collision.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 30th December 2024 12:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: One killed, several injured after truck runs amok
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A person was killed and several others were injured after a concrete mixer met with an accident in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad on Monday, December 30.

The accident occurred at Musheerabad X roads at 3 am under Chilkalguda police station limits. The accused was identified as Mohammed Yousuf, who rammed the concrete mixer into a DCM and a police vehicle after losing control. The DCM driver died in the collision.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 5 held for murder of 21-year-old over divorce dispute

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chilkalguda police said, “The accident occurred at 3 am and the driver was taken into custody. A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).” Section 106 of the BNS pertains to causing death due to negligence.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 30th December 2024 12:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button