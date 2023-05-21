Hyderabad: One more delivery man attacked by dog; jumps from 3rd floor

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st May 2023 7:51 pm IST
Delivery man attacked by a dog in Manikonda. Photo: Twitter/Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union.

Hyderabad: One more incident of a dog attacking a delivery man surfaced on Sunday in the Manikonda area of the city.

The Amazon delivery man reportedly went to the Panchavati Colony in Manikonda to deliver a mattress ordered online and all of a sudden, a Doberman dog jumped on him. Trying to escape the dog, the delivery man jumped from the third floor.

The victim was seriously injured due to the incident and was taken to a hospital, reports said.

More details on the incident are awaited.

This is not the first time that a delivery man was on the receiving end of a dog attack.

In January, a Swiggy delivery boy was also attacked by a dog and he jumped from the 3rd floor to escape leading to serious injuries and loss of life a little later.

