Hyderabad police announce one time discount for citizens having pending challans

Hyderabad: The traffic police from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad & Rachakonda commissionerates here announced a one-time discount/concession for citizens who have pending challans for various traffic violations.

The traffic police department, in a press release on Wednesday, said that the decision was made as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ as people from Hyderabad had faced economic hardships during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, 85% of the challans pertain to two-wheelers and autos, which belong to the middle and lower-middle-class of the society.

Below are the discount proposed as per the category of the vehicle:

For two-wheelers and autos, if 25% of the challan is paid, the remaining 75% of the pending challans would be waived. For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 20% is paid, the remaining 80% will be waived off. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles, if paid 50% is paid, remaining 50% will be waived off. For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, if 30% is paid, remaining 70% will be waived off.

The Hyderabad traffic police further said that the above payments should be made online only. The facility can be used between March 1st and March 31st.