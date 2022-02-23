Hyderabad police announce one time discount for citizens having pending challans

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 23rd February 2022 6:02 pm IST
Representative Image (File photo)

Hyderabad: The traffic police from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad & Rachakonda commissionerates here announced a one-time discount/concession for citizens who have pending challans for various traffic violations.

The traffic police department, in a press release on Wednesday, said that the decision was made as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ as people from Hyderabad had faced economic hardships during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, 85% of the challans pertain to two-wheelers and autos, which belong to the middle and lower-middle-class of the society.

MS Education Academy

Below are the discount proposed as per the category of the vehicle:

  1. For two-wheelers and autos, if 25% of the challan is paid, the remaining 75% of the pending challans would be waived.
  2. For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), if 20% is paid, the remaining 80% will be waived off.
  3. For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps and heavy vehicles, if paid 50% is paid, remaining 50% will be waived off.
  4. For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, if 30% is paid, remaining 70% will be waived off.

The Hyderabad traffic police further said that the above payments should be made online only. The facility can be used between March 1st and March 31st.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button