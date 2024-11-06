Hyderabad: Online abuser held for morphing images of victims

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Cyberabad police for morphing lewd images with faces of multiple victims from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, November 5.

The arrested has been identified as M Ramakrishna, 21, a third-year B Tech student and a native of Guntur.

The arrest followed an investigation based on a complaint lodged by a woman on October 22. According to the complaint, she received a message on the instant messaging app Telegram from an unknown account, initially posing as a friend. The accused had accessed her personal information, including photos from her Instagram account.

The accused allegedly started harassing the victim by sending her morphed images of herself and threatened her saying he would leak the images to her friends and family.

The victim initially ignored the abuser, but later complained to the police once the threatening and harassment persisted.

The investigation based on the Telegram account of the alleged abuser led to the arrest and the revelation of his manipulation of multiple victims, and that he would use AI to create inappropriate content of women. The police also seized his smartphone during the arrest.