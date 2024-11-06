3 men arrested in Hyderabad’s Madhura Nagar gangrape case

Hyderabad: Three men were arrested near Bio-Diversity Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 6, for gang-raping a woman at Om Nagar of Madhura Nagar on Monday night.

The arrested have been identified as Chandu Chauhan, 24, Ajay Kumar, 25, and Mohd Arif, 35. The Madhura Nagar police said that the arrested accused are natives of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who work as painters and construction workers in the city.

According to the police, the victim, a Lambada tribe woman, 50, who works as a labourer, was gang-raped in a building in Madhura Nagar, late on Monday. The accused trio allegedly targeted and stalked the victim for days before approaching her offering her Rs 500 to wash their clothes, and taking her to their residence in an auto, only to beat and sexually assault her.

The woman was rescued in the night after her screams were heard by a woman who lived next door. The accused men allegedly fled the scene as they heard approaching footsteps.

“A case of wrongful confinement and attempt to murder, alongside charges of gang rape, has been registered against the accused, natives of Gorakhpur who lived in Hyderabad” Madhuranagar CI Srinivas Varma told Siasat.com.

The arrests were made by the Madhura Nagar police within a day of receiving the complaint, read a statement released by the assistant commissioner of police, Panjagutta division, West Zone, Hyderabad.

The accused were presented before the court and were remanded for judicial custody.