Hyderabad: Online applications for minorities under economic support scheme

Hyderabad: Applications are invited for extending financial assistance through bank-linked and non-bank-linked loans under the economic support scheme of the corporation.

According to a release from the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) here on Saturday, those belonging to the minority community such as Muslims, Sikhs, Parsis Buddhists and Jains are eligible.

They can apply for loans in relation to business activities. The scheme is for the betterment and upliftment of the minority communities in the state in order to uplift their means of living, the release stated.

Also Read TSPSC to issue Group II, III recruitment notification in December

The eligibility criteria state that applicants should belong to a minority community. They should be between 21 and 55 years of age.

Annual family income should be Rs 1,50,000/- in rural and Rs 2,00,000/- in urban areas. Adhaar card is mandatory. Applicant should have either a white ration card or a food security card.

Registrations are open from December 19 and will close at on midnight January 5, 2023. Offline applications are not accepted. Interested can log in to TSMFC website or here.

The helpline is available at #73375341111 on all working days from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.