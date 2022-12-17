TSPSC to issue Group II, III recruitment notification in December

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has completed its preparations for the recruitment to Group II and III openings. A few more job roles have been brought under Group II and III in various government departments to increase the number further. Approximately 120 new openings have been added under Group II limits which make up to an estimated 783 vacancies.

The Telangana Public Service Commission is engaged in a strategy to prepare the details of jobs to be added to the Group III category. Commission sources said that the process of taking proposals from government departments for group jobs and its evaluation has been completed.

It is said that the preparations for issuing the notification for these openings in the month of December have been completed. Apart from this, the process of issuing notification of recruitment on other vacancies entrusted to TSPSC has also been completed by the last week of December.

The government issued a GO on 30 August 2022 identifying 663 vacancies under Group II and 1,373 positions under Group III. Apart from this, approval was given for the recruitment of Group II and Group III level positions in more departments. The commission has decided to issue a notification for all these positions at once.