Hyderabad: Online betting racket busted, three arrested

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested for organizing a betting racket by the city’s Taskforce. A total of Rupees 27,200 along with three mobile phones were seized from the accused, on Saturday.

Mohd Omer (27) is the organiser of the betting racket, Nisar Ahmed (40) collection boy, and Mohd Raheem (61) punter. The main organizer of the racket, Meeraj, from Maharashtra, along with three others involved are absconding.

According to the police, the accused lured people from low-income sections of society into betting as a means of quick secondary income. The money collected from betting online in Hyderabad was transferred to Maharashtra to the main organizer’s account.

The state has taken an initiative to crack down on online gambling which has been gaining popularity among users of mobile phones and other devices.