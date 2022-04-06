Hyderabad: Online cricket betting racket busted in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: An online cricket betting racket in Satya Nagar colony, Kothapet was busted by LB Nagar Zone Team along with Vanasthalipuram police. Seven individuals were arrested, and a cash amount of Rs 11,80,000 was seized along with a laptop and nine mobile phones.

Further, an amount of Rs 31,17,576 was found in two AXIS & ICICI bank accounts.

Police acted upon credible information, and raided a house in Satya Nagar colony, where they found that an individual named Tanniru Nagaraju was organising bets on cricket matches in Hyderabad during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Another individual named Sai Ram Varma, identified as the main bookie, is absconding.

According to the police, Sai Ram Varma is the main bookie, and has many sub-bookies like Tanniru Nagaraju in the twin cities.

Nagaraju and his accountant, Gundu Kishore, ran the operation along with other sub-bookies Tanniru Ashok and Chemmeti Vinod. Nagaraju was earlier arrested by Vanasthalipuram police in a similar case in 2016.

How cricketing betting takes place:

Nagaraju confessed that the bookies arranged telephonic lines using connections and they give line numbers to the punters (individuals who place bets). The betting starts after the first ball of first over and goes on till the last ball, it fluctuates depending up on the situation of match.

The punters make calls to the bookies while the match is running and place their betting. While placing betting, Bookies note down the details of betting and punter and the conversation will also automatically get recorded.

After completion of match, bookies inform to their collection agents about the details of collection and distribution of amount that how much amount has to collect from a particular punter and how much amount has to give.

Based on that information the collection agents collect the money from losers and distribute the money to winners and the remaining amount i.e., profit will be given to bookie. Sometimes punters directly send money to the Bookies to their bank accounts using Paytm, Net Banking, etc. Main bookie gives 3% to sub bookies in overall profits.