Hyderabad: Online submission of Haj 2023 applications begins

Hyderabad: Chairman Telangana Haj Committee Mohammed Salim has said that online submission of applications for Haj 2023 has started. The Haj Committee of India website has the facility for online applications from February 10 and March 10 is the last date for submission of applications.

Mohammad Saleem said that pilgrims can submit applications from their mobile on the Haj Committee of India app. More details can be obtained from the Hajj Committee websitehttps://hajcommittee.gov.in.

Executive Officer Haj Committee B Shafiullah said that pilgrims whose passports are valid till December 31, 2023, are eligible to submit applications. It is necessary for pilgrims to have an international passport. After submitting online applications, pilgrims should approach the Telangana Haj Committee office and submit xerox of the first and last pages.

Applicants should attach their fresh passport-size photos with the application. The Telangana Haj Committee will set up special counters at Haj House Nampally, Hyderabad to facilitate the application. More details can be obtained from the Telangana Haj Committee on phone number 040-23298793.