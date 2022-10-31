Hyderabad: Only 28 percent old city residents have healthy BMI, reveals survey

Hyderabad: A survey conducted by city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) revealed that only 28 percent old city residents have healthy Body Mass Index (BMI). It also revealed that out of the 68 percent overweight and obese, more than half already were found to have morbid and comorbid conditions.

As per the survey in which 1050 plus adults above the age of 30 years participated, 36 percent were found to be overweight with BMIs more than 25.

The survey also found that 20 percent have grade 1 obesity with BMI between 28 and 30, seven percent have grade 2 obesity with BMI more than 30, and 5 percent have grade 3 obesity with BMI over 35.

Morbid and co-morbid conditions

Out of the 68 percent overweight and obese, more than half already were found to have morbid and co-morbid conditions, mainly diabetes and hypertension alone or in combination and other half was at significant risk of NCDs in the future.

The finding of the survey also revealed that 32 percent are having either Hypertension or diabetes, 21 percent have both diabetes and hypertension, and 8 percent of the vendors were found to have Denovo, unknown diabetes, or hypertension.

Interestingly about 25 percent of the above cases, presented with a condition called metabolic syndrome, in which blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood lipids are impaired.

HHF, BSBT conduct Survey

The survey was conducted by HHF in collaboration with Basheer & Sarwar Babu Khan Trust (BSBT). It was taken up as part of the Holistic Health & Wellness program for the less privileged in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The program was launched after seeing the rise in non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular, cancers, thyroid, chronic kidney disease etc.

What is BMI?

It is a value that is derived after dividing the weight of the person by the square of his/her height. Here the weight of the persons must be in kilograms and height in meters.

Based on the BMI value, a person’s category can be decided.