Hyderabad: Opp’s prez candidate Yashwant Sinha received by KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: The opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday reached Hyderabad, where he was received by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Sinha landed at the Begumpet airport at around 12 in the afternoon on Saturday. Meanwhile, supporters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took out a massive bike rally outside the Begumpet airport.

The opposition presidential candidate and CM KCR will address a meeting at Jalvihar.

TRS, which has declared support to Sinha, decked up all the roads leading to the airport and along the rally route with party flags, posters, banners and cutouts of Yashwant Singa and KCR.

Leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are also likely to call on Sinha at a hotel later. AIMIM has also declared its support to the opposition candidate.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting is also scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of BJP’s meet in HICC Hitec city, top officials of the country including party chief JP Nadda, National general secretary Tarun Chugh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to arrive in the city on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)