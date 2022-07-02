Hyderabad: Traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi’s public meet

The Hyderabad city police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on July 3 between 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The police have requested the general public to follow traffic restrictions and avoid roads from HICC Madhapur – Jubilee Hills Check post –KBR Park – Punjagutta –Greenlands – Begumpet – Parade Ground and roads around Parade Ground.

In accordance with the situation in the area, the traffic police have requested the general public to plan their travel in advance.

Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed and the public has been requested to avoid MG Road, R.P Road and S.D Road for the duration. Commuters have also been advised to avoid all junctions and roads within a three kilometer radius from Parade Grounds.

Passengers scheduled to travel via the Secunderabad railway station during rush hours have been advised to use the entry from platform no. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from Chilkalguda side and to make travel arrangements based on the advisory and reach the railway station in time.

Following are the traffic diversions for the day:

To and fro towards /from Secunderabad Railway Station (For Railway Passengers)

a) From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take the route from Panjagutta –

Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund –

RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road –

Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

b) Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda Market -Ghasmandi

– Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

c) Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala

Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

d) Uppal – Tarnaka – Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda X Road – Secunderabad Railway

Station and vice-versa.

e) Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise

Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

To and fro from Karimnagar Highway (Rajiv Rahadhari)

Use Outer Ring Road (ORR) to enter at ORR Shameerpet ORR Gate (7) and exit at

a) Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda

– SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet).

b) Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moula Ali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you

wish to travel towards Uppal.

c) Public coming from Karimnagar can take route from Tirumalagiri X Road – Left

turn AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moula Ali – Tarnaka to enter city.

d) To go to Karimnagar or return from Karimnagar avoid Tirumulgiri X Road – JBS

the route, instead use ORR from Gachibowli/Patancheruvu/Medchal/Keesara/

Ghatkesar etc to reach your destination.

From Uppal towards Punjagutta

a) Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

b) Don’t use the road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

Traffic coming from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Panjagutta/Ameerpet side will be diverted at Sangeet X Roads towards Chilkalguda – Musheerabad – Kavadiguda – Lower tank bund – Iqbal Minar – Lakdikapul towards Panjagutta/Ameerpet Traffic coming from Panjagutta/Ameerpet side towards Tarnaka/Uppal will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar – Telugu talli fly over – Lower Tankbund – Kavadiguda – Musheerabad – Chilkalguda rotary – Mettuguda towards Tarnaka/Uppal. Traffic coming from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally X Roads towards Dairy farm road – Holy Family Church – Trimulgherry – RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad. Traffic coming from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry X Roads towards RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad. Those public coming for BJP public meeting are requested to refer to Annexure and map for parking places for BJP public meeting.



Traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions: