Hyderabad: Organ transplant facility to come up at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon set up an organ transplantation facility in Gandhi General Hospital with eight operating rooms for the welfare of the needy, health minister T Harish Rao said at the House on Saturday.

In response to budget requests made in the Assembly, Harish Rao stated that the proposed hospital will include modular operation theatres (MOT) equipped with cutting-edge technology, intensive care units (ICU), and other facilities where six organs could be transplanted. Within the following five months, he said, the plant will be functioning.

The health minister stated that the 300-bed cancer block at MNJ Cancer Hospital, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore, will soon be inaugurated. With the addition of the additional block, the hospital’s total bed capacity would rise to 750.