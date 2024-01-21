Hyderabad-origin man attacked in New Zealand’s Auckland

Hyderabad: In an incident at a Mobil petrol station on Cavendish Drive in Papatoetoe, Auckland, four masked individuals armed with hammers brutally assaulted staff member Ghouse Majeed, a community leader of Hyderabad origin, during an early morning robbery around 6:16 am on Sunday.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ghouse Majeed recounted the ordeal stating that the assailants demanded him to open the till and surrender cash, cigarettes, and vapes. During the confrontation, one of the offenders attempted to strike him on the head with a hammer but missed, causing severe injuries to the man’s ribs and wrist.

The police, promptly alerted to the scene, revealed that the assailants escaped with stolen items in a recovered stolen vehicle. After being assaulted, the victim was transported to the hospital. He has been discharged and is now recovering at home.

Jeet Suchdev, Chairperson at Bhartiya Samaj Charitable Trust, Sunny Kaushal, Chairperson of the dairy and business owners group, and Pratap Reddy, Founder and Treasurer of MATA, spoke with the victim, who recounted the terrifying ordeal from his hospital bed. Kaushal emphasized the need for urgent government action to implement stricter crime laws, expressing concern over the escalating violence in such incidents.

“These robberies are becoming more violent, and these offenders have no respect for others’ rights. When workers go to work, they do not know if they will come back home safely, end up in a hospital, or see their families again,” stated Kaushal.

As police continue efforts to locate the four offenders, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced measures to ensure the safety of workers and communities, prompting a call for swift government action against such criminal activities.