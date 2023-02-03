Hyderabad: ORR project works depend on state govt’s response, says Centre

Hyderabad: Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday held that the response of the state government accountable in depositing the committed 50 percent share of the land acquisition cost and said that the response will decide the schedule for completion of the ORR project works.

“Timelines for taking up the project shall depend upon the response of the state government in depositing the committed 50 percent share of the land acquisition cost,” Gadkari said.

The minister, during the question hour in Lok Sabha, said that the ORR project has two components, the Northern part and the Southern part.

“The Northern Part comprises Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Pragnapur, Jagdevpur, Bhongir, and Choutuppal section, briefed the minister while replying to a question by BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao.

He further said that the project is included under Bharatmala Phase-I with undertaking and willingness from the state government to bear the expenditure of shifting obstructing utilities.

A detailed project report on the works pertaining to the southern parts (Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy), is underway, added the minister.