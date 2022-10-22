Hyderabad: 978 colonies within ORR to receive water supply by March 2023

Hyderabad: Ongoing work for the supply of fresh water for nearly 978 colonies, located outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within Outer Ring Road (ORR) is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Managing Director (MD) of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Dana Kishore, on Friday, said that the entire project will be completed before March 2023. “While the construction of reservoirs is underway, the water distribution network will be built simultaneously so that there are no delays in the prestigious project,” said Dana Kishore during a review of the HMWS&SB-ORR Phase-II project.

The water board had completed providing drinking water supply to 149 colonies of the Phase-II project, while the remaining 829 colonies are expected to get water supply by March 2023.

The ORR Phase-II project was proposed by the state government to address the decades-old issue of water scarcity, faced by people living outside GHMC and within the ORR jurisdiction.

Residents from these colonies have been demanding the water supply shortage issue even before statehood, be tackled once and for all. The Telangana government had accorded an administrative sanction of Rs 1,200 crore and the Water Board is executing the works to put a permanent end to the water crisis in these localities,

New water connections have been provided to Manikonda, Quthbullapur, Ghatkesar, and Keesara are some of the localities under the HMWS&SB ORR Phase-II Project.

Saroornagar, Rajendra Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, and Shamshabad are the other manuals where work is underway. Storage reservoirs with 137 million liters capacity in various locations are being built and Shameerpet, Ghatkesar, Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram, and Bollarum. A network of new pipelines measuring about 2,864 km is being laid to benefit over six lakh people, a water board official said.

The Water Board has set up camps in the colonies, that are being supplied with drinking water to further strengthen the drinking water supply network in these localities and to make sure all the households have a water connection. People can also avail of the new water connections by visiting the Water Board website https://www.hyderabadwater.gov.in/en/.