Hyderabad: Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose is Road Safety Campaign ambassador

Hyderabad: The accident site presents a chaotic scene. The helmetless bike rider is thrown off and lies spread-eagled on the road.

The car driver, without a seat belt, is bleeding profusely. People crowd around, many clicking pictures with their mobiles.

This is the scene one comes across almost every day on Indian roads.

You can be a hero in the crowd – not just a part of it. Someone’s life may be in your hands if only you know how to do trauma care within the golden hour. Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University were put through the paces in trauma care the other day. They were given hands-on training in doing CPR with hard and fast chest compressions. A three-member GVK-EMRI team demonstrated the technique of providing high-quality CPR while explaining the importance of being a first responder during medical emergencies. Students were also informed about the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest and the use of an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) to help the heart re-establish its rhythm.

Trauma cases can arise from various scenarios, including accidents, falls, and medical emergencies. These situations require immediate attention, often even before professional medical help arrives. First responders, who can be anyone present at the scene, play a vital role in stabilising the patient till advanced medical assistance is available. From proper hand placement to chest compressions (100 to 120 per minute) and rescue breaths, students are trained in effectively responding during critical moments.

The second edition of the nationwide ‘Trauma and Road Safety Awareness campaign – saving lives, saving faces’ was launched by the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India on Monday targeting youth in the 18-25 age group who are more prone to road accidents. In Hyderabad, Dr Chandrakant Rao, senior OMF surgeon, organised the programme at the JNAFA auditorium, Masabtank. The Association plans to empower 7 lakh college students across the country with these vital CPR life-saving skills. About 8,000 doctors will be pressed into service for this vast campaign. In times of medical emergencies when seconds count, the first few moments often hold the key to saving lives. “Rapid and well-informed actions by the first responders can make the crucial difference between life and death,” remarked Dr Chandrakant, who heads the dental clinic at Mahaveer Hospital.

Prof. R. Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education, was present on the occasion.

In a remarkable addition to the campaign, Oscar award-winning lyricist, Subhash Chandrabose, shared his insights on the importance of CPR. His electrifying presence ensured a full auditorium. The ‘RRR’ fame singer-writer agreed to be a brand ambassador for the trauma campaign. Much to the delight of the students, he musically inspired them by rendering the “Naatu Naatu” song from the RRR blockbuster. So galvanising was his rendition that Dr Chandrakant couldn’t help shaking a leg involuntarily.

Underlying the importance of health, Chandrabose said we do not take as much care of our bodies as we do of our cell phones. His presence showed that the power of art and knowledge can combine to create a lasting impact – motivating students to become active participants in their community safety.

Emergencies don’t come with a notice. What’s important is that one should be ready to rise to the occasion. Equipping students with the skills to act decisively is expected to foster a culture of preparedness and action in the community.