Hyderabad: Osmania University may do away with PhD interviews

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) is considering doing away with interviews for admissions into various PhD courses. If the proposal is accepted, aspirants will have to score merit in the entrance exam.

To compensate the absence of interviews, the university has proposed that candidates will have to secure merit in its entrance exam irrespective of their performance in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET). The proposed method will be applicable to students seeking admissions for the academic year 2022-23.

The proposal was discussed during the Deans’s meeting, conducted by the OU administration. Those attending the meeting, were asked to submit vacancies in each department as the university will release admission notification shortly.

“When interviews for Group-I recruitment are done away with, why can’t the Ph.D. admissions be done without interviews. The plan is to allot Ph.D. seats on the basis of merit secured by candidates in the entrance examination,” read a press release from the university.

As of now, the candidates holding Junior Research Fellowship, NET, and SET are prioritised. The university then focuses on candidates who take the entrance test. OU awaits accreditation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to initiate Ph.D. admissions. The UGC grants three-year accreditation to universities to conduct Ph.D. admissions.