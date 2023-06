Hyderabad: All examinations that were scheduled to take place on June 20 have been postponed, Osmania University said on Saturday.

In a press release issued by the Controller of Examinations, examinations that come under the jurisdiction of Osmania University have been postponed owing to the decennial celebration of the Telangana Formation Day.

The rescheduled timetable will be posted on the university website shortly, the release said.

